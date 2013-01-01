УКР версия

Официальный сайт фабрики
Smart Baby Watch в Украине

Часы-телефон с гарантией качества

Широкий выбор для детей от 3 до 14 лет

Ассортимент фабрики
Защита
качества
Фабрика предоставляет сертификаты качества, гарантию на 12 месяцев и демонстрирует оригинальность продукции.
Фирменный
сервис
Персональная поддержка. Сервисное обслуживание.
Проверка подлинности
часиков по ID продукции.
Официальное представительство
Мы официальный дистрибьютор на территории Украины, и продаем качественную, полностью настроенную продукцию.
Полезное
сотрудничество
Фабрика предлагает отличные условия для дистрибьюторов и оптовых покупателей.
Звоните и мы договоримся.
SMART BABY WATCH — обеспечат круглосуточный надзор за вашими детьми
(На все часы предоставляется гарантия 12 месяцев + защитное стекло в подарок, к определенным моделям!)
6 цветов на выбор

860 грн. 599 грн.

Информация →
6 цветов на выбор

860 грн. 599 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

860 грн. 599 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

860 грн. 599 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

860 грн. 599 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

860 грн. 599 грн.

Q50
4 цвета на выбор

1560 грн. 699 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

1560 грн. 699 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

1560 грн. 699 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

1560 грн. 699 грн.

Q60s
3 цвета на выбор

1560 грн. 699 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

1560 грн. 699 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

1560 грн. 699 грн.

Q80
6 цветов на выбор

1780 грн. 899 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

1780 грн. 899 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

1780 грн. 899 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

1780 грн. 899 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

1780 грн. 899 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

1780 грн. 899 грн.

Q90s
4 цвета на выбор

2360 грн. 999 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

2360 грн. 999 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

2360 грн. 999 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

2360 грн. 999 грн.

Q100s
2 цвета на выбор

2480 грн. 1190 грн.

2 цвета на выбор

2480 грн. 1190 грн.

Q150s
3 цвета на выбор

2900 грн. 1490 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

2900 грн. 1490 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

2900 грн. 1490 грн.

Q200s
4 цвета на выбор

2200 грн. 1049 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

2200 грн. 1049 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

2200 грн. 1049 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

2200 грн. 1049 грн.

D99
3 цвета на выбор

2200 грн. 1099 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

2200 грн. 1099 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

2200 грн. 1099 грн.

Q300s
6 цветов на выбор

2200 грн. 1149 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

2200 грн. 1149 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

2200 грн. 1149 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

2200 грн. 1149 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

2200 грн. 1149 грн.

6 цветов на выбор

2200 грн. 1149 грн.

Q610s
3 цвета на выбор

2900 грн. 1590 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

2900 грн. 1590 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

2900 грн. 1590 грн.

S200
4 цвета на выбор

3190 грн. 1490 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

3190 грн. 1490 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

3190 грн. 1490 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

3190 грн. 1490 грн.

V7K
7 цветов на выбор

1195 грн. 595 грн.

7 цветов на выбор

1195 грн. 595 грн.

7 цветов на выбор

1195 грн. 595 грн.

7 цветов на выбор

1195 грн. 595 грн.

7 цветов на выбор

1195 грн. 595 грн.

7 цветов на выбор

1195 грн. 595 грн.

7 цветов на выбор

1195 грн. 595 грн.

A1
4 цвета на выбор

2400 грн. 1199 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

2400 грн. 1199 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

2400 грн. 1199 грн.

4 цвета на выбор

2400 грн. 1199 грн.

D99 Plus
3 цвета на выбор

2750 грн. 1790 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

2750 грн. 1790 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

2750 грн. 1790 грн.

A20S
5 цветов на выбор

2750 грн. 1790 грн.

5 цветов на выбор

2750 грн. 1790 грн.

5 цветов на выбор

2750 грн. 1790 грн.

5 цветов на выбор

2750 грн. 1790 грн.

5 цветов на выбор

2750 грн. 1790 грн.

A100 Plus
3 цвета на выбор

1490 грн. 1290 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

1490 грн. 1290 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

1490 грн. 1290 грн.

Q350
3 цвета на выбор

2690 грн. 1790 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

2690 грн. 1790 грн.

3 цвета на выбор

2690 грн. 1790 грн.

Q500
Уточняйте модели, у которых — защитное стекло в подарок!
Ежедневно детские часики переживают по 7 стихийных бедствий. Еще не придумали экраны, которые смогут выдержать такую активность.

Поэтому мы дарим вам защитное стекло. Теперь умные часики еще дольше будут как новые.
2.5 D
Незаметно
на экране
Поцарапать можно только алмазом
Антибликовое покрытие
Вы покупаете фирменное качество
Мокрая печать в гарантийном талоне
Защитная голограмма оригинальности
Проверка подлинности часиков по ID модели
Украиноязычная программа на смартфон






Все часики полностью настроены

имеют русскоязычный интерфейс

позволяют разговаривать с ребенком

показывают его местонахождение благодаря (GPS,LBS,WI-FI)

сообщают когда ребенок вышел за рамки дозволенного диапазона или снял часы с руки

присылают голосовые и текстовые сообщения

Посмотреть модельный ряд


ВНИМАНИЕ! Остерегайтесь подделок! Как отличить оригинал от подделки? Оригинальные детские часы с gps Smart Baby Watch защищены фирменной голограммой!
* В связи с появлением некачественных и дешевых подделок, часы Smart Baby Watch теперь защищены фирменной голограммой →
Сертификат Укрчастотнадзора

Наши часы ТМ "Smart Baby Watch" - единственные в Украине которые имеют сертификат Укрчастотнадзора на весь модельный ряд часов.
Прошли оценку соответствия продукции требованиям регламентов Украины и являются полностью безопасными для детей.
Наши часы торговой марки "Smart Baby Watch" - № 1 в Украине!

Также стоит отметить, что согласно постановлению от 1 декабря 2013 года, на территории Украины действует закон, согласно которому продавать оборудование данного типа без декларации и сертификата запрещено, а покупателю запрещено его использовать.



Безопасность детей требует серьезного отношения
У вас остались вопросы? Задайте их нашему менеджеру →
Бесплатная консультация
Свежие статьи

Ответы на часто задаваемые вопросы наших клиентов

Ответы на 8 самых распространенных вопросов о детских часах...
Читать статью →

Почему мы занимаемся реализацией GPS-часов?

Все началось в 2015 году. К действию меня побудили дети, точнее трое детей...
Читать статью →

Какую модель часов лучше всего выбрать для своего ребенка?

Детальное описание характеристик и функций всех наших GPS-часов...
Читать статью →
У нас в ассортименте более 10 моделей GPS часов
SmartBabyWatch.ua © Официальный сайт фабрики Smart Baby Watch в Украине, продажа оригинальной продукции.
